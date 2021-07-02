ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: The end will come, meantime we have the moments

Mostly, it's my belated understanding that the only way I can be happy is to not only accept what I cannot change but to embrace it.

Bella is still herself. She forgets a lot of things, and she mixes up her stories, merging tales of two or more different dogs, or children, or jobs, or doctor's visits, but in the moments we share each day with a laugh or a kiss or a shake of the head, we connect still as we always have.

"The change is constant," Ruth Fish said, in the podcast she and Gwen Rowland did with me this week. But the time together can be wonderful.

Ruth is a nurse practitioner, specializing in Alzheimer's, at the Center for Excellence in Alzheimer's disease at Glens Falls Hospital. Gwen is a social worker there.

Both of them are thoughtful and funny, engaged with their patients and committed to their work. We spoke about the pitfalls of being a primary caregiver; the necessity of taking care of your own health, emotional and physical, so you can take care of someone else; the futility of debating the truth of what occurred yesterday or 10 years ago with someone who has Alzheimer's disease; and the pleasure that can still be found in the moments of each day.