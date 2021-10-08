ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: In dreams and reality, we live with confusion

She defers to my choices now on what to watch on TV at night, because, she said, I never get to do what I want.

She is plagued by dreams, and it has become hard for her, when she wakes up during the night, to find her way out of the dream.

I listen for her while I sleep, the way I used to listen for our kids when they were little. Last night, I heard her get out of bed.

“What’s going on, Sweetie?” I said.

“I have to go to our house,” she said.

“This is our house. This is our bedroom. Ringo is lying on the bed,” I said.

She got back in bed.

“Are we in our house?” she said.

“Yes.” I reached for her arm and stroked it.

“These dreams,” she said.

I think I’m OK these days. I’m coping. But I noticed, during a rare cup of coffee with a friend, I was laughing one moment and choking on tears the next. Chatting on the phone with my sister, I sounded to myself like a caricature, all my emotions exaggerated.