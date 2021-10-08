ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: In dreams and reality, we live with confusion

Despite everything, Bella has a way of finding joy in her day. She takes quiet pleasure in lying on our bed with Ringo, our dog, and watching a Harry Potter movie, and because she doesn’t remember the details, she can watch them again and again and still feel thrilled.
Having lost track of time, her face will light up when I come home from work.
“What are you doing here?” she’ll say.
She bemoans her fate with real sadness but also melodrama, played for effect: “Why did this have to happen to meeeee?”
She jokes about the disease — “I hope I don’t get Alzheimer’s” — although it can be hard to tease out the joke from her actual confusion. She plays on that, but cold reality sometimes breaks through.
Discussing our finances recently, I said she gets Social Security disability.
“Why?” she said.
“Because you have a brain disease,” I said.
“I do?”
“You have Alzheimer’s,” I said.
We were sitting on our bed, Ringo sprawled beside us, “Harry Potter” on pause.
“I’m going to die,” she said in a small voice.
She defers to my choices now on what to watch on TV at night, because, she said, I never get to do what I want.
She is plagued by dreams, and it has become hard for her, when she wakes up during the night, to find her way out of the dream.
I listen for her while I sleep, the way I used to listen for our kids when they were little. Last night, I heard her get out of bed.
“What’s going on, Sweetie?” I said.
“I have to go to our house,” she said.
“This is our house. This is our bedroom. Ringo is lying on the bed,” I said.
She got back in bed.
“Are we in our house?” she said.
“Yes.” I reached for her arm and stroked it.
“These dreams,” she said.
I think I’m OK these days. I’m coping. But I noticed, during a rare cup of coffee with a friend, I was laughing one moment and choking on tears the next. Chatting on the phone with my sister, I sounded to myself like a caricature, all my emotions exaggerated.
Zoe is my safe harbor, maybe too often. Is it good for a 25-year-old to be a primary caregiver for her mom and a voice of reason and calm for the jangled nerves and tangled thoughts of her dad?
What about her mental health?
But she is here and I accept it, thankfully, and pray that what she is doing is, for her, the best choice.
Zoe is more protective than I am, slipping Bella’s phone into her purse or into her car if she thinks Bella might take an unannounced joy ride into the hills with Ringo. Zoe recently ordered a tracking collar for Ringo, because Bella would never leave the house without him.
“Good idea,” I said.
Bella fell on the stairs today, banging her elbow and bruising her tailbone.
“We can move to the downstairs bedroom,” I say, at home on a lunch break.
“I want to be in my own bed,” she says.
The bruises will heal. I wish everything would.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
