ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: For caregivers, connection is critical

It was not what you expect to see in a bank conference room, as John Marcantonio said to me while we sat across from each other, eyes red, trying to collect ourselves.

But there we were, talking about our experiences as caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s: John for his mother, Mary, who died in 2016, and me for my wife, Bella, who was diagnosed with the disease four years ago and continues to be the star I revolve around.

It helps to talk with someone who understands how hard this disease can be — hard most of all for the person who has it but hard also for the people who love and care for her (or him).

Alzheimer’s burdens caregivers with a bundle of grief and stress that deserves to be classified as a disease in itself.

“It’s … terrible,” Marcantonio said. “Alzheimer’s sucks.”

Mary Marcantonio was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2009, after her husband died and she moved into the Cronin High Rise. She became a fixture of the downtown scene in Glens Falls, bent to one side and walking all over, seeming to follow the sun — the East End in the morning, the West End in the evening and the heart of the city in midday.