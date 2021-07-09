ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: For caregivers, connection is critical

It was not what you expect to see in a bank conference room, as John Marcantonio said to me while we sat across from each other, eyes red, trying to collect ourselves.
But there we were, talking about our experiences as caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s: John for his mother, Mary, who died in 2016, and me for my wife, Bella, who was diagnosed with the disease four years ago and continues to be the star I revolve around.
It helps to talk with someone who understands how hard this disease can be — hard most of all for the person who has it but hard also for the people who love and care for her (or him).
Alzheimer’s burdens caregivers with a bundle of grief and stress that deserves to be classified as a disease in itself.
“It’s … terrible,” Marcantonio said. “Alzheimer’s sucks.”
Mary Marcantonio was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2009, after her husband died and she moved into the Cronin High Rise. She became a fixture of the downtown scene in Glens Falls, bent to one side and walking all over, seeming to follow the sun — the East End in the morning, the West End in the evening and the heart of the city in midday.
John worked at the Chamber of Commerce then, which was also downtown, so he could catch glimpses of his mother out his office window.
People downtown were wonderful — at the Gourmet Café, Tracy and Francis Willis would give her cookies — but he was terrified she’d wander into the street and get hit by a car.
“I could tell she was declining,” he said.
He used walking himself, as therapy, and hiked the Adirondack High Peaks. In 2010, his son was born, which meant John was working, helping to care for a baby and watching out for his mother all at once.
When his son was a year and a half old, he put his mother in the Landing in Queensbury, an assisted living center with a memory care program.
“It was a heartbreaking day for sure,” he said.
But it was a safer place for Mary Marcantonio, and she kept up with her walking there, doing laps all day around the center.
With Alzheimer’s, what you are experiencing now is almost certainly better than what is coming, John said.
He speaks hard truths, but he also reaches out. A couple of times, he reminded me that the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour helpline.
After his mother died, John poured all the emotional energy he had put into her care into raising awareness of the disease and raising money for a cure.
This year on the summer solstice, when the association holds its “longest day” fundraiser, he climbed three of the High Peaks — Gray, Skylight and Marcy — in an 18-mile hike.
He’s a man who gets things done. But with his mother he learned his efforts weren’t enough to make up for the mental capacity she was losing.
“Being able to fix things, that’s what we’ve prided ourselves on. But you can’t fix this situation. You as a primary caregiver have to join the journey,” he said.
John walked me out of the bank, wincing a little on the stairs, because he was still sore from his hike.
I felt happy and drained. It was good to be told what every caregiver should hear, as often as possible, during the years of this experience: You are not alone.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.