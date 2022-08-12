Almost all Native American imagery gone from Cambridge school

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge school board has left open the option of appealing the state Education Department’s order to remove the Indian mascot, but almost all the Native American imagery has disappeared from the school.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, board President Shay Price reported that due to delays outside the board’s control, the notice of appeal the board approved at its July meeting was filed with the state later than the board expected.

The notice of appeal does not start the appeals process but allows the school to do so later.

Unless the school appeals and succeeds, it remains obligated to remove the name and mascot. Most have been removed or covered, school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell reported.

The only large Indian images left are on the floors of the gym and the fitness center, which would have to be refinished by an outside contractor. Silvernell looked into covering the Indian image in the gym with decals, but one type of decal was too slippery and the other was too “grippy.” Either could trip up athletes, he said.

To refinish the floors, the school would have to file a letter of intent for the project, get an architectural review, receive state Department of Education approval, and request bids, Silvernell said. People would have to stay off the floor for several days to let the surface cure, limiting when the work could be performed.

“It won’t be done by Sept. 1,” Silvernell said.

Price said the Department of Education would consider an extension if the board or administration asks for one.

“The attorneys are talking to each other,” Price said.

In a related matter, three members of the Native American Guardian’s Association addressed the board during the public comment period, encouraging the school to keep the Indian nickname and imagery.

Jonathan Tso, who is half Navajo and half Assiniboine, and his wife Crystal Tso, a full-blooded Navajo, are both board members of the organization.

“We don’t find anything like this offensive,” Jonathan Tso said. “Spend money on the kids, not the mascot.”

“I’m proud of my heritage,” Crystal Tso said. “You have an image of people who are proud of their heritage.”

Andre Billeaudeaux, NAGA’s executive director, cited an analysis of three years’ worth of data from two similar high schools in Virginia.

One school was pressured to drop its Native American mascot while the other school was “left alone,” he said.

Students at the school where the mascot was in dispute had declining grades and physical fitness. Tobacco, drug and alcohol use, absences and dropouts increased compared to the second school and there were two suicides, Billeaudeaux said. Other studies show similar harm to students when Native mascots are attacked, he said.

“You haven’t checked all your boxes,” Billeaudeaux said. “More information is available. NAGA is here to help.”

After the meeting, Jonathan Tso said he and his wife, who live in New Mexico, were in the area to visit school board member Dillon Honyoust, who has Native American heritage, and “visit the local tribes.”

Billeaudeaux, from Virginia, described himself as a social scientist who has studied political communications, national identity, and racism, among other topics. Phil Zimbardo, the psychologist who did the notorious Stanford University prison experiment in 1971, “is my mentor,” Billeaudeaux said.

In other matters:

Although the district’s tax levy for 2022-2023 is up by 1.99%, the district’s overall tax rate is down from $17.95 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.78 per $1,000, school Business Administrator Anthony Cammarata said. Revaluations in the district’s eight towns led to an increase in overall assessments, he said. Rates per town will vary somewhat due to different equalization rates.

The school was rated as “favorable” or “most favorable” in all but one category in the recent building climate survey, Silvernell reported. The only category below “favorable” was substance abuse, due to concerns about vaping and whether the school is doing enough outreach to substance abuse agencies. Shared decision-making scored toward the low end of “favorable.” “We need to revitalize that committee and rewrite the plan,” Silvernell said.

A master facilities review identified interest in an auditorium, classroom improvements, an artificial turf playing field, hands-on learning opportunities, and outdoor classrooms, Silvernell said. State aid for a previous building project will end soon and the school will need to replace that income, he said. The school’s architect is putting together a master draft and the school could hold a vote on a new building project in May, he said.

The board has started discussions on holding informal meetings with the public so that people can bring up issues outside of board meetings, Price said. People would be able to sign up for a time to meet with one or two board members to air their concerns.