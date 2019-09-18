GLENS FALLS — A vital resource for people who have HIV or AIDS has moved to a new building with enough space to expand services significantly.
The Alliance for Positive Health has moved to 13 Chester St., a ground floor office that is entirely handicapped-accessible. It is much larger than the agency’s former space in Hudson Falls.
Now, the alliance has room for an expanded food pantry with a refrigerator for perishable products, office space for counseling clients who need behavioral health or substance abuse assistance, and expanded testing for sexually transmitted infections.
“There’s a need out there. STI rates are up,” said Director Bill Faragon.
The new space has a private bathroom in the testing area, so the agency can now test for chlamydia and gonorrhea. The agency also tests for HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis C.
“This is the first time we will be able to do this,” he said.
The rate of new infections for all sexually transmitted infections are going up nationwide.
In 2017, 202 people in Warren County tested positive for chlamydia. Also testing positive were 159 people in Washington County, and 607 people in Saratoga County.
Gonorrhea had the next-highest number of infections in 2017, with 15 people in Warren County, 20 in Washington County and 71 in Saratoga County.
Syphilis, which is often perceived as a rare infection, is also present in the community. Testing positive in 2017 were five people in Warren County, two in Washington County and 18 in Saratoga County.
The rarest infection locally was Hepatitis C, with no infections in Warren County in 2017. In Washington County, one person tested positive, and two tested positive in Saratoga County.
The Alliance for Positive Health tests for all four but is best known for HIV tests.
In Warren County, there was one new HIV infection in 2017, the last year numbers are available, and two in Washington County. In total, Warren County has 66 residents with HIV or AIDS, and Washington County has 102 residents with the disease, excluding prisoners. In Saratoga County, there are 228 residents living with HIV or AIDS.
While the disease is treatable now, the medical regime must be followed stringently. The drugs come with side effects that are sometimes severe, but if the patient stops taking them, the disease can become resistant to the drug. That leaves the patient with fewer options for treatment.
Side effects can include losing or gaining fat in unusual areas, like losing facial fat (where there is little of it to begin with) and gaining it on the back of the neck. High cholesterol, loss of appetite and other side effects are also possible. Doctors work to manage those side effects, but it is a lifelong balancing act.
That means it’s crucial to get regular medical care, which can be hard if the patient doesn’t have a car or isn’t able to work. The Alliance for Positive Health sends case managers to patients’ homes and helps to ensure they have a proper place to live and transportation for their appointments.
“If you don’t have that, you’re not going to be taking your pills,” Faragon said.
Caseworkers also bring food to HIV patients.
The new food pantry room is much larger, allowing much more space for healthy items that patients need to eat but find it hard to get at regular food pantries.
“This is my favorite part,” Director of Program Services Laurie Lanphear said of the food pantry. “There’s a lot more capacity.”
That’s important.
“There’s a lot of food insecurity,” she said. “Our care managers are in the field, doing home visits. To be able to bring them food is nice.”
The agency is now starting a nutrition service.
“We will show them how to eat nutritionally off the food pantry,” Faragon said.
Caseworkers can teach patients at their home or use a new kitchen at the new office.
