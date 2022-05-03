All-way stop coming to intersections on West Mountain Road on May 18

QUEENSBURY — An all-way stop control will be added to two intersections along West Mountain Road on May 18.

The Warren County Department of Public Works will convert the traffic control at the intersections of West Mountain and Luzerne roads, and West Mountain and Aviation roads.

Drivers coming from each direction will have to stop before proceeding at these intersections.

The changes are a result of an engineering study of traffic control on West Mountain Road.

Kevin Hajos, superintendent of the county’s Public Works department, said that two years ago his department was approached by members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to look into traffic concerns at intersections on West Mountain Road.

“We typically will do these engineering type of reports on certain areas where we may have a concern,” Hajos said.

The report looked into every intersection from West Mountain and Corinth roads up to West Mountain Road and Gurney Lane. Hajos said that the department used the "Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways" and car accident statistics over a three-year period at each intersection along the busy road.

According to the manual, there are eight data points that are required to be looked at to see if a traffic control signal is needed. Those include eight-hour vehicular volume, four-hour vehicular volume, peak hour, pedestrian volume, school crossing, coordinated signal system, crash experience and roadway network.

Hajos said if an engineering study indicates that the intersections meet enough data points, then something like a four-way stop, traffic signal or even a roundabout should be considered.

He said the two intersections in question met enough of the data points, and that a roundabout was never on the table.

The Department of Public Works decided to opt for an all-way stop implementation with new LED-enhanced stop signs.

According to a news release from the county, the flashing LED lights are embedded in the face of the sign and are activated when a vehicle approaches to draw attention to the traffic control devices in place.

Hajos said that the same thing was done at the intersection of East River Drive and Call Street in Lake Luzerne.

“We put up one of those kind of as a, we needed a stop sign, but as a trial to see how they would react,” he said. “We’ve had nothing but positive feedback.”

Hajos said that before these changes, there has never been a stop sign along West Mountain Road.

Variable message sign boards are currently up along West Mountain Road informing people of the upcoming changes. Hajos said that those boards will most likely remain in place for a time so people can get used to the changes.

Advanced warning signs informing drivers of the all-way stop will also be put up in advance of the changes.

“We’re trying to do a couple of weeks of notification first so people are aware that it’s coming, because it will definitely be a different traffic pattern for people who have traveled West Mountain Road their whole entire life,” he said.

People with questions or comments about the traffic control changes at these intersections can call Public Works at 518-761-6556.

Hajos said that these two intersections specifically see a lot of traffic. These changes are being made to reduce the likelihood of accidents at these intersections in the future, according to a news release.

“We think over a short period of time people will get used to it and they will be safer intersections all around,” Hajos said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

