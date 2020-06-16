All school budgets pass in early results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first results from this unusual school election year are coming in.

Districts are reporting extraordinarily high participation. In Hartford, in-person voting generally led to about 150 voters. This year, the district received 504 ballots.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was done entirely through absentee ballots, which were opened starting at 5 p.m.

Abraham Wing's budget passed by a vote of 161-23.

Argyle's budget passed by a vote of 612-155.

Corinth's budget passed by a vote of 848-373.

Fort Ann's budget passed by a vote of 196-48.

Granville's budget passed by a vote of 788-202.

Greenwich Central School District's budget passed with a vote of 460-102.

Hartford's budget passed by a vote of 382-122.

Hadley-Luzerne's budget passed by a vote of 948-288

Hudson Falls' budget passed by a vote of 1,460-289.

Indian Lake's budget passed by a vote of 219-51

Johnsburg's budget passed by a vote of 226-32.

Long Lake's budget passed by a vote of 120-52.

Minerva's budget passed with a vote of 199-54.

Newcomb Central School’s budget passed with a vote of 109-48.

Whitehall Central Schools' budget passed with a vote of 360-71.