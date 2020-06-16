All school budgets pass in early results
1 comment
All school budgets pass in early results

School districts begin counting ballots

From left, Rick Grant, Susan Havens and Ken LaFay begin counting ballots Tueday afternoon at the Fort Edward Union Free School District. That district is one of 30 that The Post-Star is collecting results from throughout the evening.

 Michael Goot

The first results from this unusual school election year are coming in.

Districts are reporting extraordinarily high participation. In Hartford, in-person voting generally led to about 150 voters. This year, the district received 504 ballots.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was done entirely through absentee ballots, which were opened starting at 5 p.m.

  • Abraham Wing's budget passed by a vote of 161-23.
  • Argyle's budget passed by a vote of 612-155.
  • Corinth's budget passed by a vote of 848-373.
  • Fort Ann's budget passed by a vote of 196-48.
  • Granville's budget passed by a vote of 788-202.
  • Greenwich Central School District's budget passed with a vote of 460-102.
  • Hartford's budget passed by a vote of 382-122.
  • Hadley-Luzerne's budget passed by a vote of 948-288
  • Hudson Falls' budget passed by a vote of 1,460-289.
  • Indian Lake's budget passed by a vote of 219-51
  • Johnsburg's budget passed by a vote of 226-32. 
  • Long Lake's budget passed by a vote of 120-52.
  • Minerva's budget passed with a vote of 199-54. 
  • Newcomb Central School’s budget passed with a vote of 109-48.
  • Whitehall Central Schools' budget passed with a vote of 360-71.

The Post-Star will be tracking results from 30 school districts in its coverage area including the Fort Edward school district’s bid to override the tax cap. There were no results from that district as of 8 p.m. 

In Whitehall, incumbents Thomas Baker, Richard LaChapelle and Patricia Norton won new three-year terms and will be joined by former Whitehall Town Supervisor George Armstrong.

Check back at poststar.com throughout the evening for updates to this story and accompanying chart. 

School Election 2020 Results

School district voters have voted on proposed budgets, propositions and school board candidates via absentee ballots. The results are as follows:

The * symbol denotes the winners in a school board election.

District Budget For Against Ballot Propositions For Against School Board Votes
Abraham Wing $4.965 million 161 23
Argyle $13.306 million 612 155 Argyle Free library budget 548 218
Bolton $9.757 million 432 186 Jesse Foy 548, Timothy Daken 513
Cambridge $22.285 million Technology infrastructure project
Lease 70-passenger buses
Lease other buses
Cambridge Library budget
Corinth $22.272 million 848 373 Purchase school buses 770 443
Corinth Free Library budget 861 345
Fort Ann $12.346 million 196 48 Purchase school buses 193 51
Fort Edward $11.833 million Purchase school vehicles Christina Durkee
Michael Glass (i)
Daniel Shiels
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman
Glens Falls $46.505 million Lease school buses
Granville $26.136 million 788 202
Greenwich $21.976 million 460 102 Buy school buses and vehicles 412 150
Hadley-Luzerne $21.459 million 948 288 Purchase school buses 905 332
Hartford $13.405 million 382 122 Purchase school vehicles 341 161
Hudson Falls $44.693 million 1,460 289 Purchase school buses 1,312 44
Indian Lake $6.979 million 219 51 Purchase school buses 222 49
Johnsburg $11.406 million 226 32
Lake George $23.91 million Purchase school buses Jeannine Bieber
Rosemarie Earl
Jay Salmon
Tom Seguljic (i)
Long Lake $4.38 million 120 52 Use bus purchase reserve fund 135 36
Minerva $5.572 million 199 54 Establish bus purchase reserve fund 195 58
Newcomb $6.491 million 109 48
North Warren $13.9 million 762 189 Mike Erickson (i) 671
John Maday (i) 780
Cortney Swan (i)
Lindsay M. Swan
Putnam $2.612 million Fund capital reserve
Queensbury $67.563 million School bus purchase
Salem $14.123 million 628 218 Lease school buses 644 202
Bancroft Library budget
Saratoga Springs $132.397 million School bus purchase Marissa Altimar
Library budget Erika Borman
Anjeanette Emeka (i)
Scott Jackson
Tony Krackler
Casey Putnam
Matthew Taylor
Schroon Lake $8.212 million 467 112
Schuylerville $37.464 million Jack Macica (i)
Bernard Buff Jr. (i)
South Glens Falls $59.967 million Purchase school buses
Ticonderoga $22.4 million
Warrensburg $21.592 million 644 253 Lease school buseses 730 162 Elaine Cowin 669
Laurie Rinke 631
Douglas West (i) 681
Whitehall $17.084 million 360 71 Purchase school buseses 350 80 George Armstrong* 274
Thomas Baker* (i) 236
Richard LaChapelle* (i) 375
Patricia Norton* (i) 357
Amy Michaud 120
Roslyn Stark-Lambert 234
