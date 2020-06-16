All school budgets pass in early results

The first results from this unusual school election year are coming in.
Districts are reporting extraordinarily high participation. In Hartford, in-person voting generally led to about 150 voters. This year, the district received 504 ballots.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was done entirely through absentee ballots, which were opened starting at 5 p.m.
- Abraham Wing's budget passed by a vote of 161-23.
- Argyle's budget passed by a vote of 612-155.
- Corinth's budget passed by a vote of 848-373.
- Fort Ann's budget passed by a vote of 196-48.
- Granville's budget passed by a vote of 788-202.
- Greenwich Central School District's budget passed with a vote of 460-102.
- Hartford's budget passed by a vote of 382-122.
- Hadley-Luzerne's budget passed by a vote of 948-288
- Hudson Falls' budget passed by a vote of 1,460-289.
- Indian Lake's budget passed by a vote of 219-51
- Johnsburg's budget passed by a vote of 226-32.
- Long Lake's budget passed by a vote of 120-52.
- Minerva's budget passed with a vote of 199-54.
- Newcomb Central School’s budget passed with a vote of 109-48.
- Whitehall Central Schools' budget passed with a vote of 360-71.
The Post-Star will be tracking results from 30 school districts in its coverage area including the Fort Edward school district’s bid to override the tax cap. There were no results from that district as of 8 p.m.
In Whitehall, incumbents Thomas Baker, Richard LaChapelle and Patricia Norton won new three-year terms and will be joined by former Whitehall Town Supervisor George Armstrong.
School Election 2020 Results
|District
|Budget
|For
|Against
|Ballot Propositions
|For
|Against
|School Board
|Votes
|Abraham Wing
|$4.965 million
|161
|23
|Argyle
|$13.306 million
|612
|155
|Argyle Free library budget
|548
|218
|Bolton
|$9.757 million
|432
|186
|Jesse Foy 548, Timothy Daken 513
|Cambridge
|$22.285 million
|Technology infrastructure project
|Lease 70-passenger buses
|Lease other buses
|Cambridge Library budget
|Corinth
|$22.272 million
|848
|373
|Purchase school buses
|770
|443
|Corinth Free Library budget
|861
|345
|Fort Ann
|$12.346 million
|196
|48
|Purchase school buses
|193
|51
|Fort Edward
|$11.833 million
|Purchase school vehicles
|Christina Durkee
|Michael Glass (i)
|Daniel Shiels
|Elaine Trackey-Saltsman
|Glens Falls
|$46.505 million
|Lease school buses
|Granville
|$26.136 million
|788
|202
|Greenwich
|$21.976 million
|460
|102
|Buy school buses and vehicles
|412
|150
|Hadley-Luzerne
|$21.459 million
|948
|288
|Purchase school buses
|905
|332
|Hartford
|$13.405 million
|382
|122
|Purchase school vehicles
|341
|161
|Hudson Falls
|$44.693 million
|1,460
|289
|Purchase school buses
|1,312
|44
|Indian Lake
|$6.979 million
|219
|51
|Purchase school buses
|222
|49
|Johnsburg
|$11.406 million
|226
|32
|Lake George
|$23.91 million
|Purchase school buses
|Jeannine Bieber
|Rosemarie Earl
|Jay Salmon
|Tom Seguljic (i)
|Long Lake
|$4.38 million
|120
|52
|Use bus purchase reserve fund
|135
|36
|Minerva
|$5.572 million
|199
|54
|Establish bus purchase reserve fund
|195
|58
|Newcomb
|$6.491 million
|109
|48
|North Warren
|$13.9 million
|762
|189
|Mike Erickson (i)
|671
|John Maday (i)
|780
|Cortney Swan (i)
|Lindsay M. Swan
|Putnam
|$2.612 million
|Fund capital reserve
|Queensbury
|$67.563 million
|School bus purchase
|Salem
|$14.123 million
|628
|218
|Lease school buses
|644
|202
|Bancroft Library budget
|Saratoga Springs
|$132.397 million
|School bus purchase
|Marissa Altimar
|Library budget
|Erika Borman
|Anjeanette Emeka (i)
|Scott Jackson
|Tony Krackler
|Casey Putnam
|Matthew Taylor
|Schroon Lake
|$8.212 million
|467
|112
|Schuylerville
|$37.464 million
|Jack Macica (i)
|Bernard Buff Jr. (i)
|South Glens Falls
|$59.967 million
|Purchase school buses
|Ticonderoga
|$22.4 million
|Warrensburg
|$21.592 million
|644
|253
|Lease school buseses
|730
|162
|Elaine Cowin
|669
|Laurie Rinke
|631
|Douglas West (i)
|681
|Whitehall
|$17.084 million
|360
|71
|Purchase school buseses
|350
|80
|George Armstrong*
|274
|Thomas Baker* (i)
|236
|Richard LaChapelle* (i)
|375
|Patricia Norton* (i)
|357
|Amy Michaud
|120
|Roslyn Stark-Lambert
|234
