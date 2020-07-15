All northbound lanes of Northway between Exit 14 and 15 reopen

SARATOGA SPRINGS — All northbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 14 and Exit 15 have reopened as of 4:30 p.m. after an early morning crash.

The accident happened at 5:45 a.m. Police said the tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a guardrail and caught fire. The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

By 11 a.m., one lane has been cleared for traffic to start flowing again. The crushed wreckage of a tractor-trailer cab was being taken away on the back of a flatbed wrecker.

State Department of Transportation crews were on the scene, working on the overpass over Route 29/Lake Avenue.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 5 Sad 9 Angry 0