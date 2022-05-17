All school budgets, propositions pass easily

Residents of Lake George Central School District on Tuesday elected people in favor of the school district adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion policy, resoundingly rejecting candidates who had made opposition to the platform a centerpiece of their campaigns.

Elsewhere, capital project proposals in South Glens Falls and Hartford and all local school budgets were approved by large margins. No district was seeking to exceed the state tax cap, thanks to a large increase in state aid.

Donna Prime and Mario Fasulo were elected to three-year seats on the Lake George Board of Education with 685 and 665 votes, respectively. Maryanne MacKenzie won reelection to another term with 654 votes.

Linda Clark and Lisa Doster were running as a ticket in opposition to the district adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion policy. They had also backed Chris Picard and Gregg Sawdy in a post in their Facebook page.

Clark received 279 votes and Doster had 306. The other candidates were Gregg Sawdy with 172 and Christopher Picard with 313.

During the campaign, these candidates had criticized the DEI, calling it a Trojan horse for critical race theory and unnecessary.

Voters at the polls rejected that message.

“I like the idea of inclusion,” said district resident Kimberly Chamberlin.

She is also not in favor of banning books from the library — something that Clark came out in support of at a forum.

Clark supported banning the book “The Lawn Boy,” which is described as a coming-of-age novel about a Mexican-American and has been the subject of controversy for its sexual content and adult subject matter.

Another voter who did not want to give her name said that the notion of critical race theory coming into the schools was “BS” and a talking point from Fox News and the right wing. She said diversity, equity and inclusion is a good thing and she accused of opponents of sowing division, which is getting people killed — referring to the mass shooting in Buffalo in which the suspect targeted Black people because of their race.

Resident Larissa Cardones said she voted in favor of the three candidates who ended up winning because she said they were progressive and would help to implement the DEI policy.

Board President Tricia Connor Biles was backing MacKenzie, Prime and Fasulo. Biles said in a Facebook post that “Board service is about thoughtful, informed decision-making and listening to all perspectives. These individuals have proven their ability to be truly student-centered in their focus.”

The new board will be working with incoming Superintendent John Luthringer.

Some incumbents lose

Elsewhere, some incumbents lost. In Hudson Falls, former Cambridge school Superintendent Vincent Canini ousted incumbent board President Ben Bishop. Canini had worked in Hudson Falls as director of business before taking the job at Cambridge.

Two incumbents in Johnsburg lost — Jacob Sauer-Jones and Michael Sharp. They will be replaced by Melissa Freebern and Chris Jay. The sole incumbent running in Greenwich, Erin Boivin, was defeated by challenger Amy Wise for a five-year seat. Thomas Powers won the two-year seat and Heather Mattison was elected to the one-year seat.

In South Glens Falls, incumbent Thomas Kurtz was reelected but Jeff Riggi was not. Newcomers Heidi Brennan and John Leary won the other two seats.

Glens Falls had three seats available. Incumbents Matthew Levin and Jason Rivers were reelected and will be joined by Randy Rath. Queensbury had three candidates unopposed for three seats. Incumbent Daniel Mannix will be joined on the board by Bradley Goertzen and retiring Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent Beecher Baker.

The Fort Edward Board of Education will be reduced from nine to seven members after voters approved a proposition by a vote of 126-72.

Capital projects

Voters in South Glens Falls approved a $33.6 million capital project by a vote of 692 in favor to 391 against.

Most of the work will take place at Oliver W. Winch Middle School and includes renovating the library, expanding the band room, creating a dedicated choral room, modernizing locker rooms, refurbishing classrooms and renovating the seventh- and eighth-grade science rooms and large group instructional room.

Athletic upgrades include installing a multi-purpose turf field on the high school campus.

Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr thanked voters for their support.

“It is heartening to know that during these sometimes difficult economic times, our community sees and supports our continuing efforts to both maintain and strengthen our academic and extracurricular offerings,” she said in a news release.

Residents of Hartford Central School also backed an $8.86 million project by a vote of 126-63.

The centerpiece of the project involves renovations to the cafeteria, including removing the stage and relocating it to the existing music classrooms, and renovating the courtyard and a small section of library into an auditorium and multi-purpose room, which could hold 270 people.

Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook said he is very excited by the community’s support.

“The project is important because we we’re looking to renovate and give a face-lift to our cafeteria to make it a more welcoming environment for our students and to create a dedicated space of our performing arts,” he said.

“Our students are very talented and they deserve the proper venue display their talents,” he added.

Cook said the district hopes to start construction in the summer of 2023 and have it be completed by the fall of 2024.

