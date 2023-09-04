LAKE LUZERNE – The Double H Ranch is welcoming Alison Wilcox as its first new CEO in 30 years following the retirement of Max Yurenda last year.

Before coming to camp, Wilcox was the CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York in the Buffalo/Rochester region of the state.

“I oversaw four different Girl Scout Camps that we had in our portfolio there,’ she said. “Prior to that, really early in my career, I was a director at a day camp for teens with disabilities.”

When the opening at Double H came onto her radar, Wilcox said it didn’t take long for her to decide to make the move.

“I basically started watching videos online that would have campers and volunteers and staff talking about the impact, and I was just crying,” she said. “I just kept saying, ‘this is the most amazing, magical place ever.’”

Wilcox also has a personal connection to the camp. She said two of her siblings growing up struggled with the types of illnesses Double H focuses on.

“It really spoke to my heart just to know first-hand how important this type of program is for the entire family, not just the camper who’s coming,” she said.

The camp offers kids dealing with serious illnesses from blood disorders, cancer, and cardiac disorders, to genetic, immunologic, neurological and neuromuscular disorders. The camp provides opportunities many families aren’t able to facilitate themselves due to the challenges presented by their child’s illness. Their siblings are also invited.

“The whole focus at Double H is belonging and inclusion, and so it’s absolutely vital to our organization that that reflects, across the board, all aspects of diversity, equity, and inclusion on top of accessibility,” she said.

Looking forward, Wilcox said she wants to check in the camp’s staff, volunteers, and board to ensure the programs and facilities its offering are still meeting that inclusionary mission and is meeting the needs of the campers.

Wilcox highlighted the camps $5.5 million capital projects, which will break ground on a new Residential Lodge, Adaptive Playground, Outdoor Pavilion expansion, and Camp-A-Theater later this month.

“The goal is for every kid just to feel like a kid and have an experience where they can come out and enjoy the camp environment,” Wilcox said.

(The actor Paul Newman who helped to found the camp with local philanthropist Charlie Wood famously said it was the chance for the kids to get outside "and raise a little hell.")

“Coming to Double H, the siblings of our campers get to be a kid too and also make friends with people outside of their network that really understand how their family is and the different challenges they can have,” Wilcox said.

With specialized adaptations based on the particular needs of child, campers of all accessibility levels can participate in summer and winter fun such as archery, arts and crafts, horseback riding, a high ropes course, skiing, snowboarding and more.

The camp partners with medical centers across the area and employs teams of medical professionals to help ensure every precaution is taken and every need is met. But for the campers themselves, it’s just a week of fun and activity.

“The medical specialization is really behind the scenes, really just letting children just be at the forefront of their activities,” Wilcox said.