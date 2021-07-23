Algal bloom discovered in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A harmful algal bloom was discovered Tuesday in Lake George.

Members of the Lake George Association staff confirmed the temporary presence of cyanobacteria floating on the surface of the water near three spots: Million Dollar Beach, Shepard’s Park Beach and a location in between.

The LGA provided a photograph of the bloom near Hall’s Marina to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Harmful algal blooms are caused by an excessive amount of nutrients entering the lake, which can turn the water murky green. The blooms can also release harmful toxins.

DEC is running laboratory tests to confirm the toxicity. Agency officials said there are no concerns related to public drinking water at this time.

A research team from the Jefferson Project also has been collecting samples and reviewing its smart sensors around the lake to detect water quality before, during and after the bloom, according to a news release.

This is the second bloom discovered on Lake George. The first one came in November 2020. Jefferson Project researchers are concluding the analysis of the bloom and expect to release preliminary findings later this summer, according to a news release.