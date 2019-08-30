{{featured_button_text}}
Post-Star photo illustration

QUEENSBURY — An Albany woman pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday for her role in a shoplifting incident at the Million Dollar Half-Mile last October.

Lynnwood K. Edwards was part of a group of four people arrested and charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from three different stores.

Edwards admitted to one count of felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

She is expected to be sentenced to a year of probation.

