Albany Medical College staffer has COVID-19

An Albany Medical College staffer, who does not work in patient care areas, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The staffer was exposed by someone outside the facility, Albany Med said in a press release. The employee began experiencing coronavirus symptoms - generally, a fever and cough - and sought medical attention.

The employee is now in quarantine at home.

Albany Med is working with the Albany County Health Department to contact any other employees who may have had close contact, by working or socializing within six feet of the person in recent days.

The employee's work area is being disinfected.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.