Two Albany Medical College scientists have been awarded a $3.2 million, four-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to study how the aged immune system impacts the progression of atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis occurs when arteries harden and narrow over time from plaque build up, therefore reducing blood flow that can lead to heart attack or stroke.

The research will build on current studies that have shown that the persistent inflammation associated with aging is a key factor in atherosclerosis. Leaders of the research are professors Gabrielle Fredman, Ph.D, and Kate MacNamara, PhD.

The use of mouse models will be critical to study the roles of specific molecules and compounds in regulating inflammation in age-related atherosclerosis.

“Understanding the mechanisms that regulate inflammation and the relationship between our immune system, inflammation, and atherosclerosis are the first steps toward developing new treatment strategies for this disease,” Dr. Fredman said in a press release.

The scientists hope to uncover new ways to rejuvenate older immune systems, which could help slow the progression of this disease.