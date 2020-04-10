Albany Med gets FDA approval for plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

ALBANY — Albany Med is among the first hospitals in the country to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use an experimental treatment for patients critically ill with COVID-19, according to a press release from Albany Med.

The treatment, convalescent plasma therapy, was used during the 1918 flu pandemic. It uses the plasma from a survivor of an infectious disease to treat others.

When fighting illness, the body produces antibodies — proteins that counteract a pathogen. Antibodies remain in plasma for weeks or months after recovery. The antibodies in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 attack the virus and can potentially be useful as a treatment for the still sickened by the virus.

Albany Med has already had a patient try the treatment. The first plasma donation was collected from an Albany Med employee who has fully recovered from COVID-19.

Right now, Albany Med is seeking additional plasma donors for further research.

Eligible donors must be fully recovered from COVID-19 with no symptoms for at least 14 days. Candidates will be retested to ensure that the virus is no longer in their system. Once approved, the donations will then be collected by the American Red Cross similarly to how blood donations are made.