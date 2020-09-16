Albany man drowns in Fish Creek

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 78-year-old fisherman from Albany drowned on Wednesday after falling into Fish Creek.

Saratoga Springs police and fire officials were called to Fish Creek Marina at about 11:30 a.m. for a possible water rescue.

The victim, Wieslaw Prelewicz, was still out on Fish Creek when the fire department arrived. One of the owners of the marina was present and was able to transport firefighters out to the scene.

Prelewicz was brought back to shore and transported to Saratoga Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

A preliminary investigation determined that Prelewicz was out fishing with two other people. At some point, he fell off the back of his small aluminum boat and into the water.

Prelewicz was wearing a flotation device, but his clothing became entangled in the engine’s propeller, according to a news release from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The two other people in the boat were unable to free Prelewicz and yelled for help. Another boat in the area heard the call, assisted in freeing Prelewicz and helped get him into the boat. Fire personnel then arrived at the scene.

There is no indication of foul play or drugs or alcohol being involved, police said. Authorities believe it is an accidental drowning. The matter remains under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted.

