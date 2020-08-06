Albany doctor moved to Glens Falls to provide heart treatment

Until Dr. Henry Tan came to Glens Falls Hospital, dozens of local patients were putting off surgery for rapid heartbeat.
They would have to drive to Albany multiple times to get an ablation and do follow-up visits, and for people who live north of Glens Falls, a three hour round-trip was too much.
“If medications didn’t help you enough — people get stuck with rapid heart rate until they can’t bear it any more,” he said.
Then they would get a procedure available at Glens Falls Hospital, in which their heart would essentially be shocked back into the proper rhythm.
“I had patients who had 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 cardio versions,” Tan said. “They should not have had to endure this over and over. A lot of the patients were previously referred, but because of the distance they didn’t go.”
Tan used to work at Albany Medical Center, and he would perform ablations on patients referred from North Country doctors. But a friend he’d trained with told him that people needed him in Glens Falls.
It had gotten to the point where, in Plattsburgh, patients were sent to Vermont for ablations.
He looked into it, realized his friend was right, and made the switch.
“The need is there,” he said. “They didn’t want to go to Albany.”
It’s frustrating for him, as a doctor, to see people suffer when he could fix them. Usually, when he uses wires snaked into the heart to short out a misfiring fragment of tissue (that's what an "ablation" is,) the patient can go back to normal life.
“It depends on the specific rhythm problems, but many are potentially curable,” he said.
And when he cures the problem, the person does not even need medication afterward.
Some of his first patients had endured years of rapid heartbeat rather than getting the ablation.
“Those are the pitfalls of not having a presence,” he said. “Because of that, they lost that benefit.”
It is a commonly needed procedure. Last year, he performed 92 ablations, or about two surgeries a week. He also is part of the general cardiac team, which performs 140 to 150 pacemaker procedures and 60 to 75 defibrillator procedures each year.
Ablations are not a simple procedure. Tan uses 3-D computer-mapping software, which shows him where his wire is in the heart as he measures electrical current in each location.
“Some part of heart is short-circuiting. Ablation delivers electricity to cauterize a defective fiber,” he said.
When he starts the surgery, he doesn’t know where the problematic part is located.
“The rhythms are often found on an EKG, but it is limited information. It doesn’t tell you with absolute precision where the problem is,” he said. “They typical have certain structures in the heart that are responsible.”
So he goes to those areas first.
“You put the wires in and do your measurements and sometimes, surprise! That’s perfectly normal,” he said.
Then he goes looking, watching the computer screen as it tracks his measurements and the location of his wire.
“It keeps track of this in real time. It’s almost like video games,” he said. “It makes a 3D shape. I can move it back and forth to different spots.”
It can take hours, but working slowly, he can usually cauterize the misfiring parts.
“That often helps eliminate a rapid rhythm disorder, or it knocks out the worst of them and medicine handles the rest,” he said.
