Albany doctor moved to Glens Falls to provide heart treatment

Until Dr. Henry Tan came to Glens Falls Hospital, dozens of local patients were putting off surgery for rapid heartbeat.

They would have to drive to Albany multiple times to get an ablation and do follow-up visits, and for people who live north of Glens Falls, a three hour round-trip was too much.

“If medications didn’t help you enough — people get stuck with rapid heart rate until they can’t bear it any more,” he said.

Then they would get a procedure available at Glens Falls Hospital, in which their heart would essentially be shocked back into the proper rhythm.

“I had patients who had 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 cardio versions,” Tan said. “They should not have had to endure this over and over. A lot of the patients were previously referred, but because of the distance they didn’t go.”

Tan used to work at Albany Medical Center, and he would perform ablations on patients referred from North Country doctors. But a friend he’d trained with told him that people needed him in Glens Falls.

It had gotten to the point where, in Plattsburgh, patients were sent to Vermont for ablations.

He looked into it, realized his friend was right, and made the switch.