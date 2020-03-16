Albany Diocese cancels Masses until further notice

All confirmations have been canceled as well. If a church holds a funeral or a wedding, only close family may attend and people must stay six feet apart. No gathering of more than 50 people are allowed in New York State, and the churches will follow that rule, he said in a press release.

“Although we know how difficult it is for Catholics to be without the Mass and without the Eucharist, we must do our part to help ‘flatten the curve’ and stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Scharfenberger said in a statement. “I encourage the faithful to pray and fast as we continue our journey through this season of Lent. Try to include at least 15 minutes of daily intentional prayer, with family where possible and safe. Use the Bible, say the Rosary, watch Mass on TV, and please remember to pray for those who are suffering from the Coronavirus worldwide and for all those in the medical community who are on the front lines.”