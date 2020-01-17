Albany airport paid ransom after cyberattack

A ransomware attack on Logical Net in Schenectady on Christmas Eve led to dozens of local businesses being attacked.

The widespread attack led to Albany International Airport paying a ransom to gain access to its computers after being locked out for five days, according to the Associated Press. The airport was attacked through its contract with Logical Net, which had a remote access “back door” to the airport’s computers.

Smaller information technology companies, including PS Technical Services in Glens Falls, had service agreements with Logical Net and similar back door connections. It’s a common way of handling IT, according to the FBI.

But when Logical Net fell, all of its subcontractors fell too. And, thus, not only did Logical Net’s clients get hit, but all the clients of the subcontractors as well.

The FBI is now trying to determine how many IT companies were involved and does not yet have a total number of clients that were attacked, said spokeswoman Sarah Ruane. She added that the FBI cannot give out more details because it would give away the scope of the investigation into the attack.