From a press release: The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will host multiple events on Alabama Day, Saturday, August 19, beginning with an annual fundraiser for the Lustgarten Foundation to honor the memory of longtime trainer Dominic Galluscio.

Headlined by the Grade 1, $600,000 Alabama, presented by Keeneland Sales, Saturday’s program also includes the Grade 2, $200,000 Lake Placid. Gates open at 11 a.m. with first post scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Each year, NYRA pays tribute to the legacy of Galluscio with a day to raise awareness and funds for the Lustgarten Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance science and medical research related to pancreatic cancer.

NYRA will name a race in honor of Galluscio, who passed away in 2014 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. A popular and respected figure among his peers, Galluscio trained more than 1,000 winners and earned more than $31 million in purses during a career that began in 1981 and took place primarily on the New York circuit.

The centerpiece of the day will be a trainer autograph session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jockey Silks Room Porch. Suggested donations will benefit the Lustgarten Foundation.

Hall of Famers D. Wayne Lukas, Shug McGaughey, Todd Pletcher, Steve Asmussen and Nick Zito are among the trainers scheduled to sign autographs (lineup subject to change). One hundred percent of all donations will help fund life-saving pancreatic research.