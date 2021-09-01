Airport road to be named in honor of former Lake George Supervisor Louis Tessier

QUEENSBURY — The entry road to Warren County airport will be named in honor of Louis Tessier, the former Lake George supervisor who dedicated nearly three decades to public service.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors last month unanimously approved a resolution to name the roadway “Lou Tessier Way” in honor of Tessier’s years of public service, which included 24 years as Lake George supervisor.

A brief ceremony will be held at the airport at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to commemorate the naming.

Tessier, now 90, was first elected to the Lake George Town Board in 1982 and was elected supervisor following his first term. He held the position until he retired in 2009.

He plans to attend next week’s ceremony.

“Lou was very dedicated to the town of Lake George and Warren County, and it is apt that we have our airport entranceway named in his honor in light of all that he did for the town, the county and the airport,” Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said in a statement.

Tessier served four years as the chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, from 1996 to 2000, and spent five years as the county’s budget officer.