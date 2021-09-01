Airport road to be named in honor of former Lake George Supervisor Louis Tessier

QUEENSBURY — The entry road to Warren County airport will be named in honor of Louis Tessier, the former Lake George supervisor who dedicated nearly three decades to public service.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors last month unanimously approved a resolution to name the roadway “Lou Tessier Way” in honor of Tessier’s years of public service, which included 24 years as Lake George supervisor.
A brief ceremony will be held at the airport at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to commemorate the naming.
Tessier, now 90, was first elected to the Lake George Town Board in 1982 and was elected supervisor following his first term. He held the position until he retired in 2009.
He plans to attend next week’s ceremony.
“Lou was very dedicated to the town of Lake George and Warren County, and it is apt that we have our airport entranceway named in his honor in light of all that he did for the town, the county and the airport,” Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said in a statement.
Tessier served four years as the chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, from 1996 to 2000, and spent five years as the county’s budget officer.
As a pilot, Tessier was a tireless advocate for the airport during his tenure on the board, and he spent many hours helping to organize the Adirondack Balloon Festival and assisting airport staff any way he could, officials said.
The entry road’s naming comes just days before this year’s balloon festival, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 23 to Sept. 26.
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, said naming the roadway in honor of Tessier is a fitting tribute.
"Supervisor Tessier's commitment to the airport and balloon festival were unparalleled and it's only fitting that those who visit our airport in Warren County see his name as they arrive," she said. "Supervisor Tessier's vision will continue to inspire community members and leaders for years to come as we dream big and work hard, as Supervisor Tessier did for so many years."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.