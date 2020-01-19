Airport Industrial Park property may be more wet than originally thought

KINGSBURY — The Airport Industrial Park may be more wet than thought, which would leave less land available for development.
Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency Park Committee member Tom Jarrett said at a recent meeting that it looks like it will be necessary to hire a consultant to reassess the amount of wetlands on the entire site. Jarrett said he believes that climate change and other development of the site has had an effect.
“All kinds of factors have increased the wetness of those properties over the last 20 years, so they may not be feasible to easily develop,” he said.
The 66-acre site on County Line Road is located adjacent to Warren County airport and is home to Stored Technology Solutions and Rozell Industries. It has about 23 lots available for development, according to the IDA website.
Jarrett recommended doing a walk-through of the property in the spring to see if it makes sense to do a more detailed delineation of the wetlands on the site.
Jarrett said springtime is the best time to determine the wetness of the property. Three conditions are analyzed to determine if there are wetlands – hydrology, types of soils and the varieties of plants.
“If you do it in the summer and the winter, you’ve got to make guesses,” he said.
Chairman Dave O’Brien said that by just looking at the amount of cattails and plants on the site, he can tell that some of the property would not be able to be developed.
Jarrett explained that this entire area was all wetlands historically. Farmers artificially drained the wetland to make it marginally suitable for agricultural use.
“When farming was abandoned due to economic reasons, the land fell in the IDA’s lap,” he said.
Because of a quirk in the law, agricultural land could still be developed although it was technically wet, according to Jarrett. Standards have increased over the years.
The IDA will have to explore its options with the Army Corps of Engineers to see what to do.
Jarrett said that about 20 years ago, they thought that a large developer might come use the back half of the property, but it has not moved.
There also was some thought that this property could be used as a “wetlands bank” to offset any disturbed wetlands elsewhere in the industrial park, but he said the Army Corps of Engineers does not allow those types of projects anymore.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.