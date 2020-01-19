Airport Industrial Park property may be more wet than originally thought

KINGSBURY — The Airport Industrial Park may be more wet than thought, which would leave less land available for development.

Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency Park Committee member Tom Jarrett said at a recent meeting that it looks like it will be necessary to hire a consultant to reassess the amount of wetlands on the entire site. Jarrett said he believes that climate change and other development of the site has had an effect.

“All kinds of factors have increased the wetness of those properties over the last 20 years, so they may not be feasible to easily develop,” he said.

The 66-acre site on County Line Road is located adjacent to Warren County airport and is home to Stored Technology Solutions and Rozell Industries. It has about 23 lots available for development, according to the IDA website.

Jarrett recommended doing a walk-through of the property in the spring to see if it makes sense to do a more detailed delineation of the wetlands on the site.

Jarrett said springtime is the best time to determine the wetness of the property. Three conditions are analyzed to determine if there are wetlands – hydrology, types of soils and the varieties of plants.

