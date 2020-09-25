Airport building bathroom to cost $34,000

QUEENSBURY — The cost to construct a bathroom at Warren County Airport prompted a lengthy discussion among county officials.

The county is undertaking a project to build a snow removal equipment building at the airport. The $2.2 million cost is being funded by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration through the federal COVID-19 relief package.

The bathroom is not being funded, however. The county bid out the project and the cost for the single unisex bathroom came back at about $34,000.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he wanted to know why the bathroom is so expensive.

“We’re not putting in granite countertops in there and gold-plated handles, are we?” he said at the Facilities Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Airport manager Don DeGraw said bids on public projects have a lot of requirements.

“It’s a very basic bathroom with no frills at all,” he said.

DeGraw said the building will be the primary maintenance facility at the airport, and it has to have a bathroom.

Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said the county has to pay prevailing wage rates and that doubles the cost.