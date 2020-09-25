Airport building bathroom to cost $34,000

QUEENSBURY — The cost to construct a bathroom at Warren County Airport prompted a lengthy discussion among county officials.
The county is undertaking a project to build a snow removal equipment building at the airport. The $2.2 million cost is being funded by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration through the federal COVID-19 relief package.
The bathroom is not being funded, however. The county bid out the project and the cost for the single unisex bathroom came back at about $34,000.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he wanted to know why the bathroom is so expensive.
“We’re not putting in granite countertops in there and gold-plated handles, are we?” he said at the Facilities Committee meeting on Tuesday.
Airport manager Don DeGraw said bids on public projects have a lot of requirements.
“It’s a very basic bathroom with no frills at all,” he said.
DeGraw said the building will be the primary maintenance facility at the airport, and it has to have a bathroom.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said the county has to pay prevailing wage rates and that doubles the cost.
State law also requires that general contracting, mechanical, electrical and plumbing portions of a project be bid separately.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond asked whether the county had a plumber on staff who could do the job in-house.
Hajos said the county would have to work around the general contractor’s schedule. Also, his staff has much more work to do.
Diamond asked whether they could rebid.
This was the second time the project was bid and the county already awarded it, according to DeGraw.
Hajos said the projects includes some other plumbing costs, including an eye wash station and fire sprinklers.
The board had already approved moving forward with the project, but the matter came up because supervisors had to formally establish the capital project fund.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
