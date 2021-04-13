Airplane with engine trouble makes emergency landing at Warren County Airport

QUEENSBURY — The plane that made a successful emergency landing at Warren County Airport on Tuesday night had engine trouble.

The Cessna plane landed sometime after 8:30 p.m. on runway 1/19, the main north/south runway at the airfield. The plane stopped toward the north end of the runway and was met by fire department vehicles.

The plane was towed back to the terminal. Several area fire departments responded to the scene.

Warren County Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said on Wednesday morning that the pilot “glided” the aircraft to the land with no engine in operation. The pilot landed safely and there was no damage to the plane. There were no injuries.

The plane was not headed to Glens Falls, but Hajos did not know where it was headed. It is currently being examined by a mechanic at the airport.

A flight with the plane’s tail number was listed by flightaware.com as flying from Great Barrington, Mass. to Glens Falls on Tuesday night.

