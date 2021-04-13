 Skip to main content
Airplane makes emergency landing at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport
alert top story

Airplane makes emergency landing at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport

Emergency landing

A plane is towed back to the terminal at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Tuesday night.

 Greg Brownell,

QUEENSBURY — A single-engine airplane made a successful emergency landing at Warren County’s Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Tuesday night.

The plane landed sometime after 8:30 p.m. on runway 1/19, the main north/south runway at the airfield. The plane stopped on the north side of the runway and was met by fire department vehicles. There appeared to be no injuries.

It was not immediately clear on Tuesday night what caused the aircraft, or pilot, to need to make an emergency landing at the airport.

The plane was towed back to the terminal. Several area fire departments were on hand.

A flight with the plane’s tail number was listed by flightaware.com as scheduled to fly from Great Barrington, Mass. to Glens Falls on Tuesday night.

