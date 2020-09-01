Airbnb, Washington County reach short-term rental tax agreement

Airbnb has agreed to collect short-term rental taxes on behalf of its hosts in Washington County.

The agreement, which takes effect Tuesday, will not only simplify how short-term rental taxes are collected, but ensure hosts are paying their fair share in county occupancy taxes each year.

The county currently has a 4% occupancy tax rate that is paid by hotel and motel operators.

In a statement, Laura Oswald, the county's director of economic development, said the agreement will help unlock additional revenue for the county and level the playing field between Airbnb hosts and hotel operators.

“We are extraordinarily pleased to have reached an agreement with Airbnb that will both help to create a level playing field in the hospitality/overnight stay industry and the additional revenue will allow Washington County to promote all that we have to offer visitors," she said.

