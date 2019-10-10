FORT EDWARD — Nearby businesses and residences around the General Electric Co.'s vacant buildings off of Broadway will have their air monitored once more, as contractors start demolition work of the contaminated site.
A community air monitoring plan has been published on the state Department of Environmental Conservation's website, which identifies the Washington County Office Building as one of the closest neighbors to potentially see air-quality impacts.
Businesses and residences on the west side of Lower Allen Street, the south side of Park Avenue and the east side of Broadway are also highlighted as potential receptors.
Overseen by the state Health Department and DEC, monitoring stations will detect for PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, suspected to cause cancer in humans.
Contractors will use water to keep down dust, and tarps to cover contaminated material, among other best practices, according to site documents.
The main site at 381 Broadway is approximately 32 acres and includes what used to be General Electric's main manufacturing building and more than 10 smaller buildings. Starting in 1946, GE manufactured capacitors. By 1977, PCB use in that process was discontinued.
The plant closed in the spring of 2016.
GE has already removed most of the equipment inside the buildings, and its next step will be deconstructing them, according to the "community update" newsletter from the DEC emailed on Oct. 9. A wastewater treatment plant will remain on site.
DEC said deconstruction work will begin inside the buildings. There are still materials filled with asbestos and some stray equipment and debris to remove.
Other building demolition activities expected, site documents show, are:
• Disconnecting of utilities;
• Demolishing of the main manufacturing building and others;
• Loading of building debris for off-site transport and disposal;
• Restoring the site including backfilling, grading and managing stormwater.
"Sampling for airborne PCBs will be performed daily during the demolition of the exterior Main Manufacturing Building and outbuildings," according to the air monitoring plan.
Air monitoring will not take place during pre-demolition activities, but in some instances during demolition, "locations will be subject to real-time measurement of airborne particulates and vapors and/or sample collection for subsequent PCB laboratory analysis."
PCB air samples have to be sent to a state-certified lab for analysis.
There appears to be six air monitoring stations, according to a map in the air monitoring plan.
Once the buildings are removed, there will be an investigation of the soils underneath.
This story will be updated.
