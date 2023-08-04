The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced eight online meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative, launched in 2022. The DEC will target strategies to reduce air pollution through community input, to achieve the goals of the State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

At these meetings, DEC staff will provide information on how and where the air monitoring is conducted and how DEC will compile and analyze the data. Preliminary data collection is underway and the results will be provided. The DEC will also provide an update on the progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative. The DEC will continue to hold regular meetings over the next year to update the community on the progress of the air monitoring and to provide a forum for input. Staff from DEC's Division of Air Resources and Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions.