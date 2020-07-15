You are the owner of this article.
AIM Festival to be carried out in drive-in format
AIM Festival to be carried out in drive-in format

Adirondack Independence Music Festival

The Adirondack Independence Music Festival will be held in a drive-in format this year. A lineup for the event has yet to be announced, though organizers have hinted an announcement with additional details will come next week. Seen here: Band members of Special Sauce at last year's festival.  

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — This year's Adirondack Independence Music Festival will be held in a drive-in format, the event's organizers have announced.

In a Monday Facebook post, organizers said the event will be held the weekend of July 31 to Aug. 2 at Charles R. Wood Park. The event is being promoted as a "drive-in jam out." 

"We haven't been just waiting around to see what happens. We've been planning to blow your mind," the post reads. 

This year's event was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 5-6.

A lineup for the event has yet to be announced. Organizers teased a follow-up announcement for July 20. 

"We drop a major bomb on July 20," the Facebook post reads. 

Organizers for the AIM Festival did not immediately return an email seeking further comment. 

Earlier this month, organizers for the Lake George Music Festival announced a series of drive-in concert series at the park. That event, which features classical music, is scheduled to take place Sept. 19-20.

