Agroforestry grant program launched

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District has announced a new grant program to develop an agroforestry plan for SUNY Adirondack’s farmlands.

The grant program, Education on Agroforestry, is funded by Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) and Northeast Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission (NEIWPCC).

Traditional agroforestry focuses on producing agricultural products from the forested landscape, such as maple syrup, but this project puts conservation of agricultural fields and ecosystems at the forefront. Plans include installing forest hedgerows and waterway buffers in and around agricultural fields to conserve water, reduce erosion, grow commercial tree crops such as chestnuts, and improve ecological diversity, according to a news release.

With this grant, the Warren County Conservation District, SUNY Adirondack’s Agricultural Business program, and The Farm at SUNY Adirondack will work together to promote research, education and implementation of new agroforestry projects in our region.

The grant will fund three public workshops designed for college students, farmers, agricultural professionals and the public to develop a management plan for fields on SUNY Adirondack’s campus. The workshops will be held throughout the summer and fall of 2022.

Education on Agroforestry will improve and protect natural resources on the farmland and benefit water quality in the Lake Champlain Watershed, and provide guidance for farms in our region to adopt agroforestry practices.

For more information about the project, contact Nick Rowell at 518-623-3119 or nrowell123@nycap.rr.com.

