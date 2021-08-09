Agreement confirms former Salem school superintendent could be paid through June 2022

SALEM — Former Superintendent David Glover will continue to draw his full $141,217 annual salary until he finds a new school administrator job, according to his separation agreement.

The Salem school board and Glover reached an agreement July 19 to part ways. The board has not commented on his departure, beyond saying it was in the best interest of the district.

Glover had been under contract through June 30, 2022. Officially, he has been placed on a personal leave of absence, during which he is free to look for other employment. He will continue to receive his salary until he finds a comparable school administrative position.

If he finds a new job that pays less than what he is currently making, Salem will make up the difference, according to the agreement, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Glover will also receive a $2,000 stipend for declining to take district health insurance.

Glover is required to submit documentation on a monthly basis about positions he has applied for and jobs for which he was interviewed.

The board has agreed to provide a letter of reference and neither party is allowed to make any disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other.