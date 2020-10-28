Agreement by Glens Falls, YMCA will address long-standing parking concerns

GLENS FALLS — An agreement between the city and the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area would bring 225 new parking spaces to a part of the city where parking has long been an issue and allow the city to construct a long-sought connector trail through Cole’s Woods.
The Common Council on Tuesday approved the agreement that will see the YMCA purchase 2 acres of land that sits adjacent to Cole's Woods and donate the property to the city. In exchange, the city will give 2 acres of city-owned property that sits in front of the Y and runs adjacent to Glen Street to the nonprofit so it can expand its parking lot.
Brian Bearor, the CEO of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, told council members the project would address long-standing parking issues for those looking to utilize the Y and other recreational activities in the area, like Crandall Park and Cole's Woods.
“Parking has long been a problem in and around the YMCA,” he said.
The arrangement is contingent on the YMCA purchasing the 2-acre property at 139 Dixon Road in Queensbury at the price of $100,000, according to the agreement.
Bearor told council members the land acquisition was made possible by a series of donations, but said plans for exact location of the parking lot are still being finalized.
The project, he noted, will not cost the YMCA or the city any money.
If the city-owned property cannot be transferred or plans for the parking lot are not approved by the Planning Board by Sept. 1, 2021, the city will reimburse the YMCA for the 2 acres of property it purchased unless a mutual agreement extending the deadline is reached, according to the agreement.
The expanded parking lot will create additional parking for the YMCA and those looking to utilize neighboring recreational activities like the newly renovated play courts in Crandall Park and recreational trails through Cole’s Woods.
The lot will also provide event parking during hockey and gymnastic tournaments.
Bearor said plans are being discussed to eliminate YMCA members from parking in the back of the building once the new parking lot is constructed, which would free up around 60 spots for the Glens Falls Recreational Center.
“What we’re talking about doing is closing down the back entrance of the YMCA, keeping maybe 25 parking spots, and having all members come through the front of the Y, and then the city rec center will be able to get about 60 more parking spaces back there,” he said.
Mayor Dan Hall said the agreement will not only address long-standing parking concerns, but will add 2 acres of property near the Hadley Loop that will allow pre-existing trails to be connected.
“In the long run, I think it’s a good project and it benefits the YMCA and it benefits the city,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
