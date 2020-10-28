Agreement by Glens Falls, YMCA will address long-standing parking concerns

GLENS FALLS — An agreement between the city and the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area would bring 225 new parking spaces to a part of the city where parking has long been an issue and allow the city to construct a long-sought connector trail through Cole’s Woods.

The Common Council on Tuesday approved the agreement that will see the YMCA purchase 2 acres of land that sits adjacent to Cole's Woods and donate the property to the city. In exchange, the city will give 2 acres of city-owned property that sits in front of the Y and runs adjacent to Glen Street to the nonprofit so it can expand its parking lot.

Brian Bearor, the CEO of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, told council members the project would address long-standing parking issues for those looking to utilize the Y and other recreational activities in the area, like Crandall Park and Cole's Woods.

“Parking has long been a problem in and around the YMCA,” he said.

The arrangement is contingent on the YMCA purchasing the 2-acre property at 139 Dixon Road in Queensbury at the price of $100,000, according to the agreement.

Bearor told council members the land acquisition was made possible by a series of donations, but said plans for exact location of the parking lot are still being finalized.