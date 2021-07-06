Aging office offering options for fresh produce checks

Warren-Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging is beginning its annual distribution of financial assistance to seniors to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets, but the distribution process is changing this year because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The Farmers Market Check Program offers $20 toward local fruits and vegetables, redeemable at participating farmers markets through Nov. 30.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 precautions, Office for the Aging staff will be replacing outreach events with the following options:

1. For eligible clients who live in Cronin Hi-Rise, Stichman Towers, White Water Manor, Solomon Heights, Village Green Apartments, Broad Street Commons or Indian Lake Senior Housing, the office will be working with the manager of these complexes to distribute checks.

2. For those who normally come to the Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging office to pick up a check, you will be able to do that again this year. If you are not vaccinated, wear a mask. The office is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., excluding holidays.