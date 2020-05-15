Agency approves Adirondack rail line compromise

The Adirondack Park Agency approved Thursday a compromise plan for the railroad line that connects Remsen and Lake Placid that will create a recreation trail in the heart of the Adirondacks while preserving part of the rail line for scenic train service.
The plan, pushed by the state, will tear up the rail lines for a multi-use 34-mile trail, including snowmobilers in winter and cyclists in summer, from Tupper Lake to Lake Placid.
It will also refurbish about 45 miles of track that runs south from Tupper Lake, allowing scenic trains to run up from Remsen.
Tupper Lake would thus be the project's hub, the terminus for both rail-trail users and scenic train-tour riders.
The train buffs have fought the hikers and bikers for years over the line, appealing to the historic nature of the rail line and the growing scarcity of scenic train routes, while the hikers, bikers and snowmobilers have pointed to the growing popularity of recreational trails and the success of rail-trails elsewhere in the country.
Meanwhile, in Warren County, where a similar transformation to a recreation trail has been proposed for a line running from Hadley to North Creek, nothing appears to be happening. In February, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board advised county supervisors to hold off on abandonment proceedings, which would have allowed them to explore tearing up the tracks and using the right of way as something other than a railroad.
The transportation board recommended supervisors wait on another abandonment request, this one from the Department of Environmental Conservation for the Tahawus line, which runs north of the Warren County rail line. The Tahawus line is tied up in the bankruptcy of its owner, Iowa Pacific Holdings LLC.
Trains ran on the Remsen line through the Adirondacks from the late 19th century through the early 1970s and then off and on as part of scenic tours. The right of way is 100 feet wide, and since it is already cleared, trees would not have to be felled for the project.
Refurbishment of the line south of Tupper Lake, to get the trains going again, is expected to be done by 2021, the rail trail by 2023.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.