Agency approves Adirondack rail line compromise

The Adirondack Park Agency approved Thursday a compromise plan for the railroad line that connects Remsen and Lake Placid that will create a recreation trail in the heart of the Adirondacks while preserving part of the rail line for scenic train service.

The plan, pushed by the state, will tear up the rail lines for a multi-use 34-mile trail, including snowmobilers in winter and cyclists in summer, from Tupper Lake to Lake Placid.

It will also refurbish about 45 miles of track that runs south from Tupper Lake, allowing scenic trains to run up from Remsen.

Tupper Lake would thus be the project's hub, the terminus for both rail-trail users and scenic train-tour riders.

The train buffs have fought the hikers and bikers for years over the line, appealing to the historic nature of the rail line and the growing scarcity of scenic train routes, while the hikers, bikers and snowmobilers have pointed to the growing popularity of recreational trails and the success of rail-trails elsewhere in the country.