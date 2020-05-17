Agencies holding drive-through food pantry in Warrensburg
0 comments

Agencies holding drive-through food pantry in Warrensburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army and The Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with North Country Ministry and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, are offering their third contactless drive-through food pantry on Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Warren County Fair Grounds, 353 Schroon River Rd, Warrensburg. It is open to anyone in need and meant to ensure everyone has access to necessary supplemental food in the midst of these challenging times.

This event is open to anyone in need of food. It is first-come, first-served. All volunteers will follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while actively practicing social distancing.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen
Local

North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen

A fourth region of upstate New York has met the criteria to gradually restart its economic activity as the state prepares to slowly relax its pandemic-induced social restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News