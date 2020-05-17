Agencies holding drive-through food pantry in Warrensburg

The Salvation Army and The Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with North Country Ministry and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, are offering their third contactless drive-through food pantry on Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Warren County Fair Grounds, 353 Schroon River Rd, Warrensburg. It is open to anyone in need and meant to ensure everyone has access to necessary supplemental food in the midst of these challenging times.