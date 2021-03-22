 Skip to main content
Age for vaccine eligibility lowered to 50
Age for vaccine eligibility lowered to 50

Cuomo and the Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke via video conference at the announcement that New Yorkers age 50 and older are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. He urged everyone to take it.

“We’re not asking you to march this time. We’re not asking you to go to jail for civil disobedience,” he said. “All we’re asking you to do is roll up your sleeve.”

 Kathleen Moore,

Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers age 50 and older can get vaccinated against coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

He also announced that houses of worship for any faith can become vaccination sites next month.

There are 200 houses of worship signed up so far, as part of the new “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated. Medical providers can volunteer to partner with religious leaders to run the sites.

That will begin in April because that’s when a significant increase in vaccination doses is expected, Cuomo said.

The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke via videoconference at the announcement, an hour after getting his second dose.

Those who don’t want the vaccine for themselves, he said, should do it as a service to the community. Getting the vaccine would protect children around them, would protect more medically vulnerable people and would protect their elders, he said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

