After years of listening, Glens Falls honors the voice of local hockey

Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The AHHOF Class of 2020 also includes:

Sylvain Cloutier played for three Adirondack teams, the Red Wings in the American Hockey League and the IceHawks and Frostbite of the United Hockey League. Cloutier played a total of 461 games for Glens Falls-based teams, second only to Glenn Merkosky’s 494. His 287 games with the Red Wings puts him 10th on the franchise’s career list.

Frank Littlejohn played in Glens Falls for five seasons: four with the Adirondack IceHawks and one with the Adirondack Frostbite, both in the UHL. In his 328 regular-season and playoff games for Adirondack he registered 144 goals and 257 points.

H. Douglas “Doug” Burch – For more than 40 years, Burch played an important role in the development and growth of hockey in the Capital Region and the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame inductees will be honored on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Cool Insuring Arena.