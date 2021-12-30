After years in local government, Mayor Dan Hall packs up, looks back

GLENS FALLS — Outgoing Mayor Dan Hall and City Historian Wayne Wright were going through boxes and files in preparation for his departure from office on Thursday morning.

Hall will be replaced by Mayor-elect Bill Collins when Collins is sworn in Saturday during the first Common Council meeting of the year.

Hall was the councilman-at-large on the Common Council from 2008 until he became mayor. He was also a member of the recreation commission and the Planning Board.

He has been heavily involved with city government for more than 20 years.

Hall took office in 2018. He described his time as mayor as interesting and sometimes turbulent. He cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal lawsuit over demonstration permits in 2020 as reasons for the turbulence.

“That’s gone by the wayside,” Hall said of the lawsuit. “And hopefully the pandemic goes away, so those are probably two of the biggest things.”

The pandemic has proven to be uncharted waters for governments at the local and federal levels. Hall said that the decisions that the city made in relation to COVID protocols were from the top down.

The city followed the guidelines that were passed down from the governor’s office to the county and then to the city.

“There were documents every day, guidelines every day on what we could do and what we couldn’t’,” he said.

City Hall closed for everyone on March 17, 2020. Employees didn’t return until June.

Hall applauded the department heads within the city for making sure operations continued. The city placed a drop box outside of City Hall for people to pay their taxes and other bills if needed, and conducted weekly conference calls with department heads and other employees to check in during that time.

“Obviously, people are still dying, people are still being born, people still have to pay taxes, they have to pay their water bills,” he said. “So that was a challenge on how to keep operations going.”

The city also received community development grants that allowed them to give businesses up to $7,500 in loans to help them stay afloat during the pandemic. Hall said the city gave out 23 of those to small businesses throughout the city.

When Hall first took office he did what most officials do and set up a road map for his first 100 days.

One of the items on that plan was updating the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and getting more done with the project.

Due to the pandemic, rising costs and the passing of Ed Bartholomew, who was the city's economic development leader and a former mayor, the DRI isn’t as far along as Hall would have liked to have seen when leaving office.

“Because of the pandemic, the price increases have made us change the direction of what we had planned on and we’re still formulating that and trying to stay within the budgets that we had proposed, but it’s very difficult,” Hall said.

Although the DRI isn’t as far along as he had hoped, Hall said the city has accomplished a lot in the realm of infrastructure during his time in the mayor’s office.

Some of those accomplishments include paving 63 of the city's 220 streets over the past four years, multiple water and sewer infrastructure upgrades in multiple neighborhoods throughout the city including Dix Avenue, and replacing the city streetlights with LED streetlights, among other things.

Hall also said that when he became councilman at-large, the city’s fund balance was not in good shape. Thanks to the work of the previous mayor, Jack Diamond, the city has been in a good financial position since his departure, Hall said.

During Hall’s time in office, his administration has kept the city within the state-mandated 2% tax cap while keeping the fund balance reserves stable and healthy. He said they were able to continue the growth of the fund balance and purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department for $1.4 million without going into debt.

“Safety in the city of Glens Falls is of the utmost importance. People really are appreciative that if they pick up the phone and call 911 that in 3 to 5 minutes somebody’s going to be at their door,” he said.

He also noted that the city’s sales tax revenue has been a big part of the healthy fund balance. The city had budgeted for a loss in sales tax revenue for 2021, but it has increased each quarter.

When it comes to the position of mayor, Hall said people think there are always major projects on the horizon.

But there are less glamorous things that need to be done, like the paving of roads and putting new roofs on buildings like City Hall and the Cool Insuring Arena.

"In reality, it's the little bitty things that you have to get done," Hall said. "So that's what we've been doing."

He thanked all of the people who have showed him support during his time not only as mayor, but throughout his time working within city government.

There were trying times for the city, he said, but he has faith that the city will continue to grow and thrive with the new administration being sworn in on Saturday.

"We've had demonstrations, we've had a tornado, we've got a pandemic," he said. "But we're still going and I think we're still going strong. I think that we're leaving the next administration in pretty good shape."

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

