The state Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding residents that there is a state-wide burn ban in effect until May 14.

From April 11 to 17, DEC responded to 26 wildfires in 16 counties that burned nearly 1,000 acres of land. The largest fires were in Orange County at 300 acres and in Otsego and Schoarie counties at 241 acres.

Last week, firefighters responded to some local brush fires including one April 12 on Feeder Dam Road in South Glens Falls. The West Glens Falls Fire Department was one of the responding agencies and while on the scene, they were dispatched to another brush fire at the nature reserve on Hudson Pointe Boulevard in Queensbury, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters from the Queensbury, Bay Ridge, South Queensbury, Lake George and Corinth departments also responded. Firefighters were on scene until about 7:30 p.m.

“This winter was warmer and drier than most, but regardless of the winter weather, we are always at a greater risk of wildfires in the spring,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “This ban helps protect our communities, natural resources, and the rangers and other firefighters who extinguish the fires. We’re encouraging all New Yorkers to think about safety first, before starting a potentially dangerous fire.”

DEC is also reminding people to follow some simple guidelines for staying safe while enjoying the state’s recreational offerings.

“With more people visiting state lands and enjoying New York’s myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC’s forest rangers are on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely,” Seggos said in a news release. “Each day, these highly trained first responders are protecting irreplaceable natural resources and utilizing their expert knowledge of wildland fire suppression, wilderness first aid, land navigation, law enforcement, and technical rescue techniques to successfully execute critical missions, for DEC and our countless local, state, and national partners.”

DEC rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search-and-rescue groups, forest rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York state.

In 2022, DEC forest rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions, extinguished 162 wildfires covering more than 1,300 acres, participated in 53 prescribed fires that served to reclaim nearly 900 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.

When hiking and camping, remember to be properly prepared for the terrain in which you are visiting. Bring maps, stay hydrated and nourished, and wear appropriate attire, including footwear.

If a person needs a forest ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, contact DEC by calling 833-NYS-RANGERS.

For more information, visit, www.dec.ny.gov.