After some uncertainty, Code Blue shelter to stay at Open Door Mission this winter

GLENS FALLS — Around Labor Day weekend of this year, the future of the local Code Blue shelter was uncertain after the Glens Falls Open Door Mission told Warren County officials that the organization couldn't house it anymore.

Major Leo Lloyd of the Salvation Army of Glens Falls said that Warren County had approached the Salvation Army asking organization if it would take over the Code Blue shelter operations beginning in September of this year.

Jamie Munyon, executive director of the Open Door Mission, said the mission was seeking to team up with its partnering agencies, such as the Salvation Army, to "share the load."

"When many people think of a Code Blue shelter, they sometimes assume it is just a matter of housing people during cold nights. There are also ancillary services we provide, such as case management, and helping people in crisis get back on their feet," Munyon said.

Lloyd explained that the Salvation Army searched for vacant buildings to find a new home for the shelter, but only had until the end of September to do so.

"Two-three weeks was just not enough time to find the right building that fit all the right requirements," Lloyd said.

The only building that was suitable for a potential shelter was the Salvation Army's gymnasium at its Broad Street location, which was equipped with an essential sprinkler system.

Lloyd said that would have cost the charity organization some of its own essential programs.

"We have youth and community events five nights a week in the facility. The shelter opens at 5 p.m. That means we would have had to cancel those events," he said.

Despite this drawback, Lloyd said he would have gone ahead and taken on the duty of running the shelter, but instead the county responded by asking the Mission to run it for the current 2022-2023 cold-weather season.

A spokesperson for Warren County said a new contract to keep the shelter at the Mission was approved on Tuesday, which increased its budget for the seasonal shelter by 8%.

"We are grateful to work in collaboration, once again, to keep this essential service in place in Glens Falls at the Open Door Mission’s Warren Street location, with logistical and financial assistance from Warren County Department of Social Services," Warren County Social Services Commissioner Chris Hanchett wrote in a statement.

The county can spend a maximum amount of $146,123 to fund the shelter this season.

Washington County is also providing financial assistance.