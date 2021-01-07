After riot, 4 deaths, Stefanik pursued election objections

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik objected to electors from Pennsylvania but voted to confirm electors from Arizona in an overnight joint congressional session in which the House and Senate approved Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president.

Stefank had planned to object to electors from three more states — Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — but she did not get the chance, as the violent insurrection of pro-Donald Trump supporters earlier Wednesday made several senators second-guess the decision to continue to object to Biden’s confirmation. An objection needs both a House and Senate member to sign off on it for the two chambers to enter debate over the objection.

Every objection had at least one senator’s signature that morning, but Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Steve Daines of Montana had a change of mind due to the invasion of the Capitol they witnessed earlier that day.

These mid-day changes threw a wrench in the plans for House Republicans, most of whom stuck by their plans to object to electors from several key contested states. Without a senator, however, objections to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada didn’t have a chance.

The mob breaks in