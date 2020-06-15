After march, organizers aim to continue advocacy

GLENS FALLS — Organizers of the Black Lives Matter march on June 5 that drew thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds to Glens Falls are hopeful change is coming in the wake of large turnouts nationwide.
Other rallies in the region, including ones in Saratoga Springs, Schuylerville, Clifton Park and Troy, have also drawn big, enthusiastic and peaceful crowds.
Shortly after the rally in Glens Falls, the informal group of organizers that came together for this single event decided to create an organization called 518 AID that will advocate for any marginalized groups of people.
AID stands for "against inequality and discrimination."
“We would like to basically be the voice of the people on matters that are detrimental, and to be heard. We are making this a more permanent thing,” said Marissa Ray, of Hudson Falls, one of the organizers.
Jabes Prado, of Fort Edward, another member, said the group now has about 10 members who want to make a difference in the community by fighting inequality and discrimination in Washington and Warren counties.
“We can help our students and the youth get some education and knowledge about what’s going on in the towns with racism so nobody has to stay in a bubble,” Prado said.
The group is planning a second Black Lives Matter rally in Fort Edward on Sunday, June 28, with the twin goals of educating people and showcasing the culture and music of the local black community.
A community member urged the Fort Edward Town Board to make a statement about the death of George Floyd, but the board refused.
The group feels Fort Edward could benefit from the rally, said 518 AID member Christine Nicols of Queensbury.
“The decision to hold it in Fort Edward is our, the people’s, direct response to the town council’s inexcusable silence,” she said. “We were looking for what area needed it, and they helped identify it for us.”
The Glens Falls branch of the NAACP is participating. Mary Gooden, president of the branch, said she has been very pleased with the way local young people are taking the lead, and she noted they have also shown an interest in getting involved with the NAACP.
“For the young people to get the understanding of what’s going on. That’s the most important thing, and what they can do next,” she said.
The younger generation is very involved in the moment, but they need to go beyond the moment, she said.
“None of this is going to make any difference if they’re not voting, because they are the next generation,” she said.
At the Glens Falls rally, organizers were encouraging people to register to vote at a table.
Nicols said her hopefulness is tempered with “definite skepticism.”
“I’ve seen times where we all come together and feel outrage as a community, and a week later the passion dies down,” she said. “I’m hoping that we can use this moment to not let that passion die down.”
Brooke Seymour, of Hudson Falls, also an organizer for the Glens Falls rally, said she wants to see police brutality end.
“I won’t stand for it, and that’s what we are doing. We are taking a stand for the people who haven’t been able to stand up for themselves,” she said.
Prado, who graduated from Hudson Falls High School, marched and spoke at the rally in Glens Falls, and said he feels good about the response from the community.
“I’m feeling positive, I’m feeling hopeful. I’ve been discriminated against, I’ve been profiled, I’ve been a victim of police brutality throughout my lifetime,” he said. “I feel very hopeful for our community and our children.”
Ray said that they weren’t expecting 2,000 people to turn out for the march.
“A lot of people expressed how happy they were, and a lot of people felt silenced living in this area,” she said. “It’s harder for them to speak out and tell their story and be heard, because we engulf them with our white privilege in our predominantly white area.”
Gooden is hopeful that the rallies and protests will shed light on racism and bring about change.
“When you see someone filming you and you keep your foot on a person’s neck and they can’t breathe for almost nine minutes and you know you're being filmed, you know a change has got to come,” she said.
