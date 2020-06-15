After march, organizers aim to continue advocacy

Fort Edward Town Board passes on call to make statement on George Floyd A community member urged the Fort Edward Town Board to make a statement about the death of George Floyd, but the board refused.

The group feels Fort Edward could benefit from the rally, said 518 AID member Christine Nicols of Queensbury.

“The decision to hold it in Fort Edward is our, the people’s, direct response to the town council’s inexcusable silence,” she said. “We were looking for what area needed it, and they helped identify it for us.”

The Glens Falls branch of the NAACP is participating. Mary Gooden, president of the branch, said she has been very pleased with the way local young people are taking the lead, and she noted they have also shown an interest in getting involved with the NAACP.

“For the young people to get the understanding of what’s going on. That’s the most important thing, and what they can do next,” she said.

The younger generation is very involved in the moment, but they need to go beyond the moment, she said.

“None of this is going to make any difference if they’re not voting, because they are the next generation,” she said.

At the Glens Falls rally, organizers were encouraging people to register to vote at a table.

Nicols said her hopefulness is tempered with “definite skepticism.”