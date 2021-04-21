After hunkering down for a year, Glens Falls museums begin opening doors wider

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection art museum reopens to the public May 1, allowing visitors to drop in a few at a time, as museums and the library and other local cultural institutions crack open the tap of public access closed since last spring.

It could be just a trickle at first — the Hyde will take online reservations and allow people in at 15-minute intervals — but it's more than these institutions have been able to offer for the past year, and their leaders hope it's the start of a return to normal operations.

"Since we're closed, we don't have revenue from admissions. It has hurt us," said Norman Dascher, the Hyde's CEO.

Dascher came to work for the Hyde in December 2019, just a few months before the pandemic shut down the museum, along with a whole lot of other institutions and businesses across the state and nation. His background is not in arts but in nonprofit management, and his pragmatic approach has been well-suited to the moment.

The museum furloughed four of its 13 full-time workers for what Dascher calls "the pause," while all others, including him, had their hours reduced either 20% or 50%. Annual fundraisers were canceled, but local donors were generous and membership actually increased.