GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corporation on Tuesday filed its required 2022 financial report — months after it was due.

In a statement, the Glens Falls-based company said it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending Dec. 31 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial firm will now work to “promptly” prepare and file the First Quarter Form 10-Q and set a date for the annual meeting of shareholders.

“Arrow Financial Corporation continues to be strong and well-capitalized, with a long history of meeting the financial needs of its communities,” the statement said.

Arrow received a second noncompliance notice in the spring regarding failure to file timely financial reports. It had no filed its annual report and has yet to file its report for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Company officials said in a filing that they needed “additional time to complete management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022.”

Arrow Financial President Dave DeMarco said in an interview on Wednesday morning that he is glad that the company is able to move forward. The most important takeaway from the 144-page filing is that the company’s figures are accurate.

“Now we can happily say that the numbers that we reported in our press release have been confirmed by our auditing firm,” he said. “There is no misstatement or restatement.”

“We’ve identified some areas of improvement in our process and documentation related to internal controls and we’re in full gear to take care of that,” he added.

DeMarco said he anticipated that the company would publish its first quarter figures next week and will file its report very soon.

“And shortly thereafter, we’ll be in a position to file a second-quarter earnings (statement),” he said.

DeMarco said the company is on sound footing.

“The areas of bank strength revolve around capital, liquidity and asset quality or loan quality and those are three areas that over 172 years we’ve built a very, very strong foundation,” he said. “There are challenges in the industry with interest rates these days. We’re not alone. We’re in the mix with everyone in the industry.”

“There’s pressure on our interest margin. It makes it challenging, but we’ve bene though challenges like this many times before and we have a great deal of confidence that we will continue to show strong results,” he said.

DeMarco attributed the success to a strong team of 500 employees.

DeMarco took the leadership role on this project and at the company when Arrow’s then-president Tom Murphy stepped down unexpectedly in May.