After 40 years, signs point to downsizing for Wheelers

QUEENSBURY — Ken and Holly Wheeler are abandoning their website and unplugging their business phone, but they’re not retiring, just refocusing.
The married couple has run a sign business together for the last 40 years, specializing in artistic, three-dimensional carved signs, with Ken, an artist, fabricating the signs and Holly handling the business end.
Ken will continue to do sign work on a limited basis for a few clients under a new name, Ken Wheeler Studio (the old name was Wheeler Signs.) He will also will be spending more time on his artwork.
Known for his watercolors, he has been working with pastels recently and hopes to use that medium to do portraits.
“My goal is to be a portrait artist. Pastel is a better medium for that,” he said.
Holly had already drifted away from the sign business as she developed a property management business. She manages rental properties for clients — finding tenants, doing background checks, collecting rents, handling leases.
“She has no time for the sign business,” he said.
Together, the Wheelers also buy houses out of foreclosure, fix them up and rent them out. They are renting out three houses now, he said.
The real estate industry is doing well, despite the pandemic, and Holly has seen evidence that buyers looking to get out of urban areas hard hit by COVID-19 are house-shopping here, Ken said.
“Holly has been noticing properties don’t stay on the market very long. People are looking to get out of the cities,” he said.
Ken also does small repairs on properties Holly manages, continuing their decades-long business collaboration.
“You have to be creative. You have to be multifaceted,” he said, of going into business for yourself.
In their early days, in the 1980s, he would run out after winter storms and snowblow driveways to make extra cash, he said — “We couldn’t always rely on the business.”
They will be sending out letters to their larger clients about the change and dissolving their corporation at the end of the year. He will open Ken Wheeler Studio as a sole proprietorship.
