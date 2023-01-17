African American Film Forum to return for 24th year at Crandall Public Library

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host its annual African American Film Forum in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

Every Tuesday during Black History Month in February, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a free screening of a movie centered on social injustice in the library’s Christine L. McDonald Community Room.

Following the film, Lee Braggs, vice president of the Glens Falls branch of the NAACP, will lead the participants in a discussion centered on the issues in the film, according to a library news release.

Crandall Public Library has been partnering with the NAACP for over 20 years to host the forum.

“We are excited to partner once again with the NAACP to show progressive films that evoke contemplation and discussion,” stated Jennfer Boyer, the library's head of adult services.

New this year, the library is introducing a film for children during the February school break. On Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m., Braggs will be in attendance to answer questions during and after the viewing of "Black Girl in Suburbia."

The schedule of the films is as follows:

• Feb. 7: "A Crime on the Bayou"

• Feb. 14: "A Reckoning in Boston"

• Feb. 21: "Black Girl in Suburbia" (for youths in seventh grade and up)

• Feb. 21: "Thirst for Justice"

• Feb. 28: "On These Grounds"

The library’s program calendar is available on www.crandalllibrary.org for a description of each film.