Affordable housing in Corinth gets $1M grant boost

CORINTH — The Riverview Apartments at Corinth are one step closer to becoming a reality after a $1 million federal grant was awarded for the affordable housing project planned in the village of Corinth.

The Hudson River Community Credit Union, or HRCCU, and RISE Housing and Support Services announced on Monday they have been awarded the grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.

The grant will go toward the construction costs of The Riverview Apartments at Corinth project, which will provide 60 affordable and supportive housing apartments for low-income families and seniors.

Construction on the building is expected to break ground in January. The total cost of the project is projected to be $21 million.

According to a Monday news release, The Riverview Apartments at Corinth project is a product of an ongoing partnership launched in 2021 between HRCCU and RISE to bring affordable housing and support services to the Corinth community.

The project will provide 30 supportive housing apartments, 15 affordable senior housing apartments and 15 affordable community apartments.

“Creating access to affordable housing opportunities in the communities HRCCU serves is central to our mission of making our members' lives better,” said HRCCU CEO Sue Commanda in the Monday release. “Because of this generous grant and our partnership with RISE, the Corinth community is now one step closer to having safe, affordable housing for its most vulnerable residents."

As a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, HRCCU also assisted RISE in obtaining the $1 million affordable housing grant. RISE is set to oversee the construction and operation of the apartment building on the 3-acre parcel of land, which was donated by HRCCU.

“RISE is so grateful to have the support of the Federal Home Loan Bank in the development of crucial affordable housing units for Saratoga County at Riverview Apartments in the village of Corinth. The funding of this $1 million grant application is a shining example of the successes arising from our partnership with Hudson River Community Credit Union. When stakeholders work together, the whole community benefits,” said RISE Executive Director Sybil Newell in the statement.

The funds awarded to the project are part of $25.3 million in grants that the FHLBNY announced on Nov. 21 to support 30 affordable housing initiatives throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Texas.

This grant is in addition to a $7.3 million state grant the project received as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s affordable housing initiative in July.

Hochul's statement on July 6 said, "the development will create 60 affordable apartments with 30 reserved for formerly homeless individuals with mental health illnesses and who will have access to rental subsidies and on-site supportive services funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award."

"Expanding the housing supply is the cornerstone of my $25 billion, five-year housing plan, and today's awards will move us one step closer toward achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all. With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband internet, we're not just building homes with these awards; we're creating vibrant, more enduring communities," Hochul said in July.