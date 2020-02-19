Affiliation won't give Albany Med total power over Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS — After affiliation, Albany Medical Center will be able to change the top leaders of Glens Falls Hospital, but only with support of the Glens Falls Hospital Board of Governors.
Albany Med will become the “parent” of Glens Falls Hospital, but the Board of Governors will still have a strong role.
Albany Med's Board of Governors has final approval over all new members of the Glens Falls board, after Glens Falls nominates and approves the members, according to state law.
Glens Falls Hospital has contingent approval from the state Department of Health to affiliate with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
But the Albany board can’t remove the 15 current members on the Glens Falls board, including the four new members appointed to the board this week.
Albany can also fire or hire management level employees, including medical staff. But corporate officers, including the CEO and vice presidents, are a different matter. For that, Albany would need approval from the Glens Falls board, hospital officials said.
“It's more nuanced with the senior leadership team. It's tough to get all the variables in legal language; suffice to say that the active parent, working with Glens Falls Hospital, has the ability to shape the team they feel will be best for the community, the institution and the system,” said Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.
That won’t just be a matter for the Albany and Glens Falls boards.
“The board as well as other members of the senior leadership team” would decide, Agnew said. “Ideally, it will be a collaboration that results in a strong cadre of professionals.”
But it all may be academic. Glens Falls Hospital officials don’t expect the leadership team to change after the affiliation.
“No changes on the horizon at this point,” Agnew said.
