Affiliation of Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Medical Center is official

Glens Falls Hospital will continue to operate on its own license. It will remain a separate, nonprofit corporation.

But it will lose control of several facets of the operation.

Albany Medical Center will be able to appoint or dismiss management-level employees, but only with support of the Glens Falls Hospital Board of Governors.

Albany Med’s Board of Governors has final approval over all new members of the Glens Falls board, after Glens Falls nominates and approves the members, according to state law.

It will also be able to approve all finances, including operating budgets, debts and settlements.

In addition, Albany Medical Center will have the final say on all policies and procedures and all contracts for management or clinical services.

The affiliation comes after a tumultuous time financially for the hospital, in which the hospital reported losses of nearly $38 million due to billing issues and a drop in Medicaid reimbursements in 2017, as well as additional losses in 2018 that the hospital did not report publicly, according to an audit and hospital officials.

