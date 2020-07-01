Affiliation of Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Medical Center is official

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital announced Wednesday that its affiliation with Albany Medical Center is now official.
The affiliation took effect on Wednesday after approvals by the state Department of Health and Federal Trade Commission. The state granted approval on Feb. 6, ending a process that started in 2018.
In a news release, Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue said, “This long-planned partnership should give the North Country confidence that Glens Falls Hospital will continue to provide the quality care this community needs and deserves, today and well into the future.”
The hospital joins a region-wide system that includes Albany Medical Center in Albany, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson and Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs.
“Glens Falls Hospital has long been a partner in care with Albany Med. The affiliation concluded today enables us to work more closely to provide our communities with a strong, locally governed system of health care that is typically available only in major metropolitan areas,” said Steven Frisch, M.D., Albany Med senior executive vice president for the Integrated Delivery System.
“Along with Columbia Memorial Health and Saratoga Hospital, and now Glens Falls Hospital, we have created our region’s most expansive health care system whose purpose is to serve the needs of our patients throughout northeastern New York and western New England.”
Glens Falls Hospital will continue to operate on its own license. It will remain a separate, nonprofit corporation.
But it will lose control of several facets of the operation.
Albany Medical Center will be able to appoint or dismiss management-level employees, but only with support of the Glens Falls Hospital Board of Governors.
Albany Med’s Board of Governors has final approval over all new members of the Glens Falls board, after Glens Falls nominates and approves the members, according to state law.
It will also be able to approve all finances, including operating budgets, debts and settlements.
In addition, Albany Medical Center will have the final say on all policies and procedures and all contracts for management or clinical services.
The affiliation comes after a tumultuous time financially for the hospital, in which the hospital reported losses of nearly $38 million due to billing issues and a drop in Medicaid reimbursements in 2017, as well as additional losses in 2018 that the hospital did not report publicly, according to an audit and hospital officials.
The following are stories written by Post-Star staff members concerning finances at Glens Falls Hospital.
In this Series
Glens Falls Hospital
-
Hospital hides Cerner problem in state application
-
Glens Falls Hospital affiliation with Albany Med approved
-
Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters join forces in Salem
- 47 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.