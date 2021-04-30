Advocates want Saratoga Springs to be train hub

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Business and transportation advocates want the state to resume train service between Saratoga Springs and Rutland, Vermont, sooner than July and explore adding commuter rail going from the Spa City to Schenectady.
The Ethan Allen line, which runs from New York City to Rutland, is scheduled to resume service on July 19 after being suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus said that is too long to wait. The New York City Ballet at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center starts on July 14 and Saratoga Race Course starts its season on July 15.
“We want to make sure people from New York City can come up here by train,” he said at a news conference at the Saratoga Springs Amtrak station on Friday.
Steve Strauss, at-large council representative for the Rail Passengers Association, said Amtrak has been resuming routes across the country and implementing safety protocols and training.
“We don’t think it’s too big of a hurdle to get this train started sooner,” he said.
Looking into the future, train advocates would like to see adding a commuter route that runs between Saratoga Springs and Schenectady.
“We have the support of our local legislators. We think adding a third option in addition to bus and car to get to and from Albany and Saratoga Springs would be really helpful,” Shimkus said.
He pointed out that there have been recent accidents that have delayed traffic on the Northway. A truck boom lift struck the Sitterly Road overpass bridge on April 14 and closed the southbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 9 and Exit 8A for an extended period of time.
On Tuesday, traffic was tied up in the afternoon when an 84-year-old driver collided with another vehicle in a work zone in the northbound lane south of Exit 12. Two Department of Transportation workers were injured, one seriously.
“A train would be incredibly reliable and make sure that people can get back and forth safely,” Shimkus said.
A trip from Saratoga Springs to Schenectady could be made in 36 minutes by train compared with 37 minutes by car and 46 minutes by bus, according to a fact sheet handed out at the news conference.
The commuter line would start in Saratoga Springs with a southbound train beginning at 7:12 a.m. and arriving in Schenectady at 7:48 a.m. and in Albany at 8:10 a.m., according to a conceptual plan. The northbound route would leave Albany at 8:30 p.m. and arrive in Saratoga Springs at 9:23 p.m.
The state has allocated $100 million in this year's budget for railway improvements, according to Shimkus.
“If we’re ever going to ask (for funding), now is the time,” he said.
Strauss said the project would require the approval of Canadian Pacific Railway, which owns the tracks.
While this commuter line is just an idea at this point, Shimkus said he is looking forward to the expansion of the Ethan Allen all the way into Burlington, Vermont, which is scheduled to happen in 2022.
He believes that this line would benefit both Burlington and Saratoga Springs.
“Our two communities have vibrant downtowns. They’re walkable. They’re safe. There’s lots of great entertainment, the arts, lots of breweries, coffee shops,” he said. “We know people will travel back and forth. This will make it easier.”
Shimkus said the train could also be used for commuters because GlobalFoundries, which has a manufacturing complex in Malta, has a presence in Burlington.
