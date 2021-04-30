Advocates want Saratoga Springs to be train hub

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Business and transportation advocates want the state to resume train service between Saratoga Springs and Rutland, Vermont, sooner than July and explore adding commuter rail going from the Spa City to Schenectady.

The Ethan Allen line, which runs from New York City to Rutland, is scheduled to resume service on July 19 after being suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus said that is too long to wait. The New York City Ballet at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center starts on July 14 and Saratoga Race Course starts its season on July 15.

“We want to make sure people from New York City can come up here by train,” he said at a news conference at the Saratoga Springs Amtrak station on Friday.

Steve Strauss, at-large council representative for the Rail Passengers Association, said Amtrak has been resuming routes across the country and implementing safety protocols and training.

“We don’t think it’s too big of a hurdle to get this train started sooner,” he said.

Looking into the future, train advocates would like to see adding a commuter route that runs between Saratoga Springs and Schenectady.